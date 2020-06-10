Suspected Gang Murder in Escondido Alley Under Investigation

Escondido police vehicles
Image via Instagram @EscondidoPolice.

A suspected gang murder in Escondido was under investigation Wednesday.

Patrol officers responding to reports of an assault found a man mortally wounded from stab sounds to his upper body in an alley off the 500 block of West Seventh Avenue shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

The victim died at the scene. His name was withheld pending family notification.

“The events leading up to the stabbing and any potential motives are still under investigation,” Lt. Kevin Toth said Wednesday afternoon. “However, it is being investigated as a gang-motivated crime. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Though at least one person reported witnessing the deadly attack, no description of the assailant was immediately available.

— City News Service

