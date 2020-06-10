Fleeing Street-Racing Suspect Crashes Car into Lemon Grove Home’s Pool

Share This Article:

A car driven by a motorist fleeing a traffic stop early Wednesday veered off an eastern San Diego County road and crashed into a backyard pool, authorities reported.

The unidentified speeding driver, who might have been taking part in a street race, refused to yield to a patrol deputy on Mount Vernon Street in Lemon Grove shortly before 4 a.m., San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. Glen Twyman said.

Following a brief pursuit, the fleeing motorist’s blue sedan careened off the roadway and into a residential yard in the 2300 block of Camino De Las Palmas.

By the time the pursuing deputy arrived at the site of the crash, the car was in the pool and the driver was nowhere to be found, Twyman said.

No injuries were reported.

–City News Service

