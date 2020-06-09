Share This Article:

A resident suffered serious burn injuries, and another resident was displaced, when a fire broke out inside a Pacific Beach high-rise, authorities said Tuesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The blaze was reported around 7:35 p.m. Monday inside a condo on the seventh floor of the Capri by the Sea, a 12-story beachfront complex on Ocean Boulevard between Chalcedony and Missouri streets, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Crews responded to the scene and upgraded the response to a second alarm, requesting more units.

Firefighters declared an initial knockdown on the flames shortly before 8 p.m. and located the victim inside the unit, the agency reported. That person was taken to the UC San Diego Medical Center’s burn unit for treatment of serious injuries.

The fire was completely knocked down shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help one other person in the condo — an adult — arrange for temporary lodging.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

— City News Service

Resident Suffers Serious Burns in Fire at Pacific Beach High-Rise was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: