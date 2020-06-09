Cal Fire Battling Brush Fire That Crossed into Otay Mesa from Mexico

Share This Article:

A brush fire that started Monday on the Mexican side of the border reached Otay Mesa on Tuesday before being brought under control.

Cal Fire responded with air and ground units to an area about two miles east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry known as “Tin Can Canyon.”

The blaze, which is holding at about two acres, is posing no reported structural threats, the state agency advised.

Officials said a number of other brush fires are currently burning in Mexico directly to the southeast of Tijuana.

