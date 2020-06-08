Authorities ID Man Slain at Southcrest Community Park at Antwione ‘Gino’ Ewing

Share This Article:

Authorities Monday publicly identified a 28-year-old man found slain last week in Southcrest Community Park.

A person walking through the park in the 1300 block of South 40th Street about 10:15 p.m. Friday found 28-year-old Antwione “Gino” Ewing of San Diego mortally wounded, possibly from gunfire, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and homicide detectives were called in.

What led to the victim’s death was unclear.

“It is still early in the investigation, and little is known about the circumstances surrounding (Ewing’s) death,” Lt. Andra Brown said. “Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses.”

— City News Service

