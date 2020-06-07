Share This Article:

Black Lives Matter protests throughout the county were reported to be peaceful, with one of the largest crowds in Chula Vista continuing to march on city streets in the afternoon.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The marches and other events are being held to protest racism, inequality in the justice system and police brutality against people of color.

The protest in Chula Vista began at 2 p.m. at Chula Vista Community park and continued on Eastlake Parkway with two motorcycle officers leading the way.

In Santee, a peaceful protest began at 1 p.m. and organizers said they were wrapping it up at 4:30 p.m. The crowd gathered at the corner of West Hills Parkway and Mast Boulevard, then marched down Mast and then on the bridge over Santee Recreational Lakes. Another protest and march began at 3 p.m. at the Cameron Family YMCA at 10123 Riverwalk Drive. Protesters marched to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department at 8811 Cuyamaca St. and planned to return to the YMCA at 6 p.m.

In Poway, a Black Lives Matter march begin at 3 p.m. at the Poway thrift shops near 12845 Poway Road.

In Cardiff, a protest was scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Cardiff river mouth beach parking lot. At 2 p.m., doctors, nurses and health care workers rallied at the Cardiff Kook.

In Pacific Beach, a gathering was planned to start at 5 p.m. in the Trader Joe’s parking lot on Garnet Avenue and Ingraham Street. Protesters will then march to the beach.

In La Jolla, a gathering celebrating black culture began at 2 p.m. in Kellogg Park.

— City News Service

Large, Peaceful Crowds Protest in Chula Vista, Elsewhere Around the County was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: