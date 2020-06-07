Share This Article:

One motorist was killed and a woman was injured when their vehicle ran over the side of Interstate 15 in Fallbrook, authorities reported.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

At 10:41 a.m., a vehicle drove off the freeway and fell 150 feet below, rolling over several times, Capt. John Choi of North County Fire Protection District said.

Fire crews used a rope system to rescue the woman, who was taken to Palomar Medical Center and expected to survive her injuries.

An unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, Choi said. It wasn’t immediately clear which victim was the driver or passenger.

The crash tied up traffic on the East Mission on-ramp, according to fire officials.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

— City News Service

1 Dead, Another Injured When Vehicle Falls 150 Feet Off I-15 in Fallbrook was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: