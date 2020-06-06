Protest Begins At County Administration Building Against Racism and Policy Brutality

Share This Article:

A crowd of people gathered Saturday outside the County Administration Building for a demonstration against racism and police brutality as National Guard troops and San Diego police stood near the building.

At 10 a.m., hundreds of protesters observed eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence in memory of George Floyd, the 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis on Memorial Day after a white officer pressed his knee to his neck for more than eight minutes.

The four officers who handled the arrest were all fired and later charged with crimes. Derek Chauvin, the officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck, has been charged with second-degree murder. J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Critics have spotlighted Floyd’s death as an illustration of wider law enforcement abuses.

More demonstrations are expected in Chula Vista, Vista and Santee over the weekend.

On Saturday, San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore tweeted, “All of Friday’s demonstrations in sheriff’s department jurisdictions were peaceful. We will always support the public’s right to free speech and assembly. We encourage the peaceful gathering of people. We respect your right to be heard. Thank you.”

On Friday, groups of demonstrators hit San Diego streets for an seventh straight day, marching, chanting and holding protest signs aloft to honor the memory of Floyd and to demand racial equity and an end to excessive force in the nation’s policing.

Rallies began in Carlsbad and Escondido in the mid-afternoon, with gatherings later in the day in Oceanside, San Diego and other communities.

–City News Service

