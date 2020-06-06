Homicide Detectives Investigating Man’s Shooting Death in Southcrest Park

Share This Article:

San Diego Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a man Saturday night in Southcrest Community Park.

The victim was spotted by a passerby, and police arrived at 10:15 p.m. to find a 28-year-old African American with apparent trauma, possibly gunshot injuries, to his upper body.

San Diego Fire-Rescue paramedics arrived on scene and began life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead.

The man has been identified, but his name is not being released at this time. Police said he was known to frequent the area.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call the homicide unit at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

