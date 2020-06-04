Man Shot in Upper Body in Southcrest Area, Police Searching for Gunman

Share This Article:

A man was shot Thursday morning in the Southcrest neighborhood, but is expected to survive, police said.

Dispatchers received a call shortly before 6 a.m. from a woman who reported that her boyfriend had been shot in the upper body near South 35th and Acacia streets, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said.

Officers found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, Lockwood said.

Paramedics took the man, whose age was not immediately available, to UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, the officer said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

–City News Service

