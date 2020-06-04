Driver Arrested, Charged with 4 Counts of Murder in Escondido Pedestrian Deaths

Share This Article:

An Escondido resident who allegedly was intoxicated when the car she was driving struck and killed a woman, her boyfriend and her two young grandsons was arrested Thursday on suspicion of DUI and four counts of murder, authorities reported.

Officers took 28-year-old Ashley Rene Williams into custody at her home Thursday morning in connection with the deaths last month of Carmela Camacho, 50; Abel Valdez, 33; Yovanny Felix, 10; and Emmanuel Riva, 11, according to police.

The couple and the boys were walking in the area of Oak Hill Drive and San Pasqual Valley Road in Escondido when Williams’ northbound 2014 Mazda3 struck them shortly before 8:30 p.m. on May 5, Lt. Scott Walters said.

Valdez and the older child died at the scene. Medics took Camacho and Yovanny to Palomar Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Williams was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment of moderately serious injuries.

Calling the case “a devastating event for our community,” the lieutenant said it took four weeks to make an arrest because investigators had to analyze copious evidence, including cellphone and vehicle computer data, roadway measurements and laboratory test results.

— City News Service

