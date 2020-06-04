Share This Article:

A 33-year-old motorist suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday in a collision at a Sabre Springs intersection, authorities reported.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The man was driving a pickup truck east at high speed when it plowed into the back of a big rig stopped for a red light at Poway Road and Springhurst Drive about 6 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Medics took the motorist, whose name was not released, to a hospital for treatment of facial injuries and severe internal trauma, including a broken hip, San Diego Police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

No other injuries were reported.

–City News Service

Driver, 33, Gravely Hurt in Sabre Springs Collision was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: