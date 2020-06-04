Black Lives Matter Protests Continue in San Diego County for 6th Day

Share This Article:

A group of protesters gathered outside Chula Vista Community Park Thursday afternoon, one of several demonstrations planned Thursday throughout the county to honor George Floyd.

The Black Lives Matter protest started around 2 p.m., and was expected to include a march around the community, according to a flier posted on social media.

A group of uniformed officers was seen kneeling with the protesters at one point during the afternoon event.

In North County, a demonstration was planned in Oceanside near City Hall, while in San Diego, a youth-led group planned to gather at 5 p.m. outside San Diego Police headquarters at 1401 Broadway, then march toward North Park and back.

Fliers promoting that protest state a list of demands from the group, which include banning the use of “military grade weapons on unarmed protesters,” firing the La Mesa police officer who arrested 23-year-old Amaurie Johnson near the Grossmont Trolley station last week, and reforming police practices to prevent the deaths of detainees and other citizens.

The San Diego protest is being led by “a group of black youths in San Diego,” according to the flier, which reads, “Please come at your own risk, as demonstrated at previous protests, the police are not afraid to engage in hostile tactics, but please come only if you are planning to participate in peaceful congregation and protests. The organizers do not condone looting, fighting or setting fires. Bring signs, wear a mask and come prepared.”

Though weekend protests in La Mesa and downtown San Diego started out peaceful before devolving into looting and rioting after dark, daily protests since Sunday have remained largely peaceful, with only minor acts of vandalism and minimal arrests noted by local law enforcement.

San Diego police said Thursday that Wednesday night’s protests yielded no arrests.

“We were at several locations throughout the day and all of the groups remained peaceful. Let’s continue working together San Diego!” a Thursday morning SDPD tweet read.

But authorities were not taking any chances. Around 200 members of the California National Guard were deployed Thursday to the San Diego area, with about half of the guardsmen sent to La Mesa.

— City News Service

