San Diego Ranks in Top Five Cities for Watercraft Theft

San Diego was among the top five cities in the United States in total watercraft thefts last year, a nonprofit crime- prevention agency reported Wednesday.

The city ranked No. 4 on the list with 34 thefts, coming in behind Fort Lauderdale, Sacramento and Tampa, and ahead of Miami, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The top five states for boat thefts in 2019, in descending order, were Florida, with 942; California, 475; Texas, 332; North Carolina, 193; and South Carolina, 147, the agency reported.

The total of 4,240 reported watercraft thefts over the year across the country represented a decrease of 6% from 2018, according to the NICB.

Most of the crimes occurred during the months of July (543), June (517) and May (483). December logged the fewest thefts, with 205.

“With the boating season upon us, boat owners are reminded to practice safe and smart boating,” the agency advised. “That includes personal safety while on the water, as well as theft prevention.”

–City News Service

