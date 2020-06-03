La Mesa Extends Curfew Order Through Weekend; El Cajon Another Night

An eastern entrance to Grossmont Center shopping mall is blocked by K-Rail concrete barrier ahead of La Mesa curfew Monday night. Photo by Ken Stone

After nearly a week of civil unrest throughout the county, La Mesa has extended its curfew orders through Monday morning. And authorities in El Cajon have ordered another night of curfew for that city.

The daily curfew in La Mesa will begin at 7 p.m. each night and go through 5:30 a.m. the next morning, City Manager Greg Humora said. The curfew applies to everyone in the city, residents and visitors alike. People have been instructed to shelter in place for their safety.

The Wednesday evening announcement on the City of El Cajon website said, “In light of the continued civil unrest in parts of San Diego County and as a proactive measure to protect the El Cajon community from civil unrest and looting, a citywide curfew has been established between the hours of 7:00 p.m. on June 3, 2020 through 5:30 a.m. on June 4, 2020.

Exemptions from the order include public safety personnel, members of the news media, as well as individuals traveling directly to and from work, seeking emergency care, fleeing dangerous circumstances, or experiencing homelessness.”

— Staff report

 

