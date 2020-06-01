San Diego Police Chief Announces Immediate Ban on Chokehold Tactics

By Ken Stone

Share This Article:

Amid anti-police protests locally and nationwide, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit on Monday announced an immediate ban on the controversial carotid restraint — a chokehold that critics have denounced for years.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Mayor Kevin Faulconer led a procession of city officials and community activists in hailing what they called a “historical moment” and a new chapter in police-community relations.

In the wake of the apparent choking death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Nisleit said the ban on the chokehold would help avoid fatal encounters.

“I hear the community loud and clear,” Nisleit said. “We’ve had these discussions over the last years. … We know the carotid restraint makes people very angry.”

City Council President Georgette Gomez called the move a “bold step toward community policing,” and Councilwoman Monica Montgomery said community calls for change must be met with “good-faith action of elected officials.”

But Nisleit said he wouldn’t tolerate unlawful behavior as seen over the previous night. He said curfews are a “tool” that would be used as needed, but didn’t announce one for Monday night.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher followed by calling on the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to change its own chokehold policy.

“Today I am asking Sheriff Bill Gore to align policies around carotid restraint to be consistent with the San Diego Police Department and make clear that the chokehold technique is not an allowable practice,” he said in a statement.

“I commend San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery and Council President Georgette Gomez for their leadership in driving this policy change. The inequities we see across communities are real. The impact this is having on our communities of color are real.”

Fletcher cited a May 2019 analysis by The San Diego Union-Tribune that found the San Diego Police Department used the carotid restraint in 574 cases between 2013 and 2018; and it was used by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department 474 times during the same period.

“California Department of Justice data from 2018 shows that people of color were two times more likely to be put into chokehold restraints than white folks across the nation,” a Fletcher news release said.

This story will be updated

San Diego Police Chief Announces Immediate Ban on Chokehold Tactics was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: