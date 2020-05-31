Two 40-Foot Cabin Cruisers Catch Fire and Sink Off Shelter Island

Share This Article:

Two adjacent 40-foot cabin cruisers caught fire and sank at a Shelter Island marina early Sunday morning.

San Diego Fire-Rescue and Harbor Police crews responded to reports of burning vessels at 1551 Shelter Island Drive and found both fully engulfed in flames shortly after 2 a.m.

One of the boats drifted away from the dock, prompting assistance from Harbor Police fire boats.

Both vessels ultimately sank, and the Coast Guard was notified about fuel spilling from the boats into the bay.

No one was injured but damage was estimated at $150,000. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

