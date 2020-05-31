Small Plane Crashes in Valley Center, Killing Pilot and Injuring Passenger

Share This Article:

A single-engine plane crashed and burned in Valley Center early Sunday evening, killing the pilot and leaving a juvenile passenger with severe burn injuries, authorities said.

The plane crashed around 6 p.m. near 30642 Palomar Vista Drive in the northeastern San Diego County community, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The pilot’s identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There were no immediate details on the exact age or gender of the passenger, who was reportedly conscious when transported to a hospital.

— City News Service

