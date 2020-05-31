Rollover Crash Leaves 1 Person Dead, Another Injured in Pala

Share This Article:

One man is dead and another recovering Sunday after their car hit a pole and rolled over in the Pala area, authorities said.

A nearby resident heard the silver 2006 Infiniti G35 screech off the road and slam into an object at 11:09 p.m. Saturday, according to Yajhaira Martinez, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher in its San Diego office.

One person became trapped under the vehicle at State Route 76 and Pala Del Norte Road, she said.

The passenger was confirmed dead at 12:26 p.m. Sunday, according to Martinez.

Only one person was transported to an area hospital, she said.

— City News Service

