Share This Article:

A motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed in Fallbrook early Saturday morning.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash was reported at 2860 Rainbow Valley Blvd., at 12:20 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim was trapped under the vehicle, the CHP said.

The name of the victim was not disclosed and it was unclear whether the driver was arrested.

Details of what led up to the collision were not immediately available.

— City News Service

Motorcyclist Struck, Killed in Early Morning Crash in Fallbrook was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: