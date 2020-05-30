Looting, Fires in La Mesa After Protesters Block I-8, Pelt Armored Police Car

By Ken Stone

La Mesa police used tear gas Saturday evening to disperse a crowd of mostly young protesters surrounding the entrance of the downtown police station, with flash-bang devices causing hundreds to retreat.

A nearby Vons market — closed at 8 p.m. — was being looted, according to a video posted on Twitter, with a San Diego Union-Tribune reporter posting a photo of the store on fire.

The reporter, military beat writer Andrew Dyer, tweeted: “Just got a couple of bean bags (later corrected to powder balls) to my leg and side, identified myself as press, was told by unknown officer to get out of the way. A protester threw some kind of bottle at the line of officers. I’m wearing a bright orange vest.”

People are posing in front of this burning Vons truck for photos #LaMesa@sdut pic.twitter.com/HBIDqbogOK — Andrew Dyer (@SDUTdyer) May 31, 2020

BREAKING: Looters have broken into the Vons at the La Mesa Springs Shopping Center in California. @nbcsandiego The grocery store closed at 8 pm in anticipation of this. pic.twitter.com/IdTilPGCEd — Niala Charles (@NialaCharles) May 31, 2020

The response came after hours of impromptu speeches and chants — loud but peaceful — that reflected the anger stirred nationwide by the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man.

An estimated 1,000 protesters blocked Interstate 8 in both directions to demonstrate for a variety of causes after a La Mesa police officer detained a black man earlier this week.

An armored car slowly making its way to the La Mesa Police Station — a center of chanting and speech-making — was defaced with white and red paint before beating a careful backup retreat and being pelted with rocks. A windshield was broken.

A motorist apparently frustrated with a crowd of marchers blocking traffic at University and Baltimore avenues near the police station turned into a male protester in his 20s, who later was seen having a bloody right hand bandaged.

It wasn’t clear what caused the injury, and the man declined to give his name to Times of San Diego as he left the scene.

About 2:30 p.m., the crowd initially took over the La Mesa Police Department parking lot to protest an officer who detained a man at the Grossmont Transit Center Wednesday. The man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer and the encounter was videotaped and appeared on social media.

The protesters chanted “Black lives matter” and carried signs such as “no justice, no peace,” as they marched down University Avenue.

At first, the group was stopped when they tried to get on I-8 at the Baltimore Drive entrance by California Highway Patrol officers. But soon after, the protesters broke through the CHP line and continued marching eastbound on the freeway.

The CHP then halted traffic on I-8 eastbound and when protesters began marching on the westbound side, traffic was then halted on that side of the freeway.

About 4:30 p.m., CHP officers wearing face shields stood in a line across the freeway and squared off with protesters, some wearing face shields. A protester with a bullhorn appeared to be asking the crowd to back away from the officers, which they did. The protesters then left one side of the freeway and climbed over the center divider to get on the other side.

Saturday’s protest follows a Memorial Day incident in Minneapolis when a police officer, Derek Chauvin, was videotaped pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on his neck, which eventually led to Floyd’s death. Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

Outrage over Floyd’s death built across the country, and many protests have turned into rioting.

La Mesa officials said they are launching an outside investigation into the Wednesday incident.

RIGHT NOW: People smashing and looting in La Mesa Springs Shopping Center… pic.twitter.com/UtqYBsdkZz — Ramon Scott (@RamonScottMedia) May 31, 2020

Updated at 9:33 p.m. May 30, 2020

— City News Service contributed to this report

