1 Injured When Car Turns Into Temecula Crowd Protesting George Floyd Death

At least one person was struck and injured by a vehicle as hundreds gathered at Temecula Duck Pond Saturday to protest the recent police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, one person suffered minor injuries in the crash and the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver lost control of the vehicle, and they did not believe the crash was intentional, but are investigating.

People began gathering at the park at about 10 a.m. and the event had remained peaceful throughout, with social media posts of the protest showing demonstrators holding signs and chanting “black lives matter” as passing vehicles honked in support.

A Facebook page for the protesters said they would be “promoting awareness about police brutality and racism in the justice system as well as handing out resources people can use to urge the DA to get the officers responsible for George Floyd’s murder charged with their crimes.”

Participants were also urged to wear masks to safeguard against COVID-19.

Floyd’s death on Monday was caught in a viral video showing 44-year old Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing a knee on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded for air during an arrest. As onlookers begged for the officer to back down, Chauvin continued pinning Floyd for over eight minutes until he became unresponsive, the video shows.

Chauvin and three other officers involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department on Tuesday. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested. He has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Protests against police brutality have sprung up across the country in response to the killing. In Los Angeles, more than 500 people were arrested in connection with looting and vandalism during protests overnight.

— City News Service

