Officer-Involved Shooting: Suspect in Killing Dies After SWAT Standoff on Euclid

Police shot and killed the suspect in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex after a SWAT standoff Friday.

The initial gunfire in the 3800 block of Euclid Avenue was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

Patrol personnel arrived to find the victim on the complex’s grounds, Officer Tony Martinez said.

The officer-involved shooting took place at a nearby residential complex, according to police and news reports from the scene.

Officers tracked down the suspected shooter in the area of Auburn Drive and University Avenue, police said. When the suspect refused to surrender, they called in special weapons and tactics personnel.

The suspect continued refusing to exit the residence until at about 6:15 p.m., at least one officer opened fire. The gunfire killed the suspect, NBC7 reported.

– City News Service

Updated 8 p.m.

