Share This Article:

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying and locating a man suspected of sexually assaulting a 55- year-old woman in the Point Loma Heights area last week.

The victim was standing in the 3800 block of Midway Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday when a man drove up in a van and asked if she needed a ride, according to San Diego police.

The victim said she did need a ride and she got into the van, described as a white or tan conversion-type van from the late 1990s to early 2000s. The victim also told police it appeared to be a work van that the suspect was living in, and there was a surfboard, two toolboxes and a mattress in the back.

The suspect then drove to the 2300 block of Famosa Boulevard, where he sexually and physically assaulted the victim and threatened to kill her, police said.

When the assailant eventually got out of the van, the victim was able to escape and ask someone nearby to call 911.

The suspect fled before police arrived and was last seen driving southbound on Famosa Boulevard.

He was described as a roughly 5-foot-6 Hispanic man in his early 30s with a stocky build, a clean-shaven face and medium-length hair styled to the side. He spoke both English and Spanish.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, light colored jeans and work boots. He also had paint splatter on his hands and boots.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the SDPD Sex Crimes Unit at 619-525-8435 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

–City News Service

Police Seek Tips on Man Suspected of Sexual Assaulting Woman in Point Loma was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: