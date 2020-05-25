Public Asked for Help Locating Man Missing from Escondido Area

Share This Article:

Authorities asked for public assistance to find a 34- year-old man who was reported missing Monday in Escondido.

Kyle Meekins was last seen about 11:30 a.m. in the in the 2200 block of Puesta Del Sol, according to The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. The area is just south of Orange Glen High School, off of S. Citrus Avenue.

According to the sheriff’s department, Meekins doesn’t have a cell phone and doesn’t know how to operate a vehicle.

Meekins is white. He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds with brown hair, authorities said. He was last seen wearing a burgundy polo shirt, black shorts and black slippers. Meekins may also appear to be hunched over as he walks, the department reported.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s department at (858) 565-5200.

— City News Service and staff report

