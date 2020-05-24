Share This Article:

A woman was injured Saturday evening when she was run over by her own car after she got out to catch a stray dog, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

It happened at 8:35 p.m. at Flinn Springs and Blossom Valley roads, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 55-year-old woman apparently forgot to put her vehicle in park when she got out to catch the dog and her vehicle ran her over and dragged her 60 feet, the CHP said.

She suffered arm and leg injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the CHP said.

— City News Service

Woman Trying to Catch Stray Dog Run Over by Her Own Car in Flinn Springs was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: