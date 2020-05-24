Share This Article:

The California Highway Patrol is conducting a statewide “maximum enforcement” operation during the three-day Memorial Day weekend, in which all available officers will crack down on traffic violators, authorities said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The enforcement operation began at 6 p.m. Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. Monday, the CHP said.

For the period between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Sunday, the CHP reported 25 DUI arrests and no fatalities in San Diego County. For the same period statewide, there were 14 fatalities and 490 DUI arrests, the CHP said.

For the same period in 2019, San Diego County had 42 DUI arrests and one fatality. For that same period statewide, there were 18 fatalities and 741 DUI arrests.

The DUI arrests are only those made by CHP officers, while fatalities are for all law enforcement agencies.

The CHP investigates all crashes on freeways and on all roads in unincorporated areas.

— City News Service

CHP Reports 25 DUI Arrests in S.D. County for Holiday Weekend was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: