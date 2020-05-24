27-Year-Old Man Shot in Back During Gang Scuffle in Mountain View

Lights on a police car. Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A 27-year-old man is recovering Sunday after being shot in the back in the Mountain View area, police reported

A verbal argument between two groups Saturday in the 200 block of Southlook Avenue, which started just before 9 p.m., escalated into a violent encounter, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

“During the fight someone fired multiple shots into the crowd,” he said. “Everyone fled the scene after the shots were fired.”

An 18-year-old man was detained and later arrested, Heims said.

San Diego Police gang detectives are currently investigating the case.

The victim’s injuries don’t appear to be life threatening, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

