Share This Article:

A woman was found wounded by a gunshot in a car Saturday, Sheriff’s officials said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

At about 6:15 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 400 block of Sycamore Avenue after receiving a 911 call about a woman who had been shot, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies found the woman in a vehicle who was the victim of gunshot wound, Seiver said. The Vista Fire Department took the woman to a hospital, he said.

“The woman is still alive,” Seiver said. “However, due to the gravity of the woman’s injuries, the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit responded and assumed responsibility of the investigation.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200. You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service

Woman Found Shot, Seriously Wounded Inside Car In Vista was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: