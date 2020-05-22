Motorist, 29, Who Was Killed in Hillcrest Freeway Crash ID’d as Harpreet Saini

San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office at the County Operations Center.
San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office at the County Operations Center. Photo by Ken Stone

Authorities Friday publicly identified a 29-year-old man killed this week in a solo car crash on State Route 163 in Hillcrest.

Harpreet Saini of San Diego was heading north when he lost control of his Toyota Prius for unknown reasons just south of Washington Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the  San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office.

The sedan struck a center wall and overturned. Saini, the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

–City News Service

