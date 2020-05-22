Authorities Seek Tips on Man Who Set Fire to Abandoned Business in San Marcos

Share This Article:

Authorities Friday reached out for help in identifying and locating a young man suspected of intentionally setting fire to an abandoned business in San Marcos last weekend.

The fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday at a building that formerly housed the Jumping Turtle Bar and Grill at 1600 Capalina Road, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

A witness reported seeing a suspect running away from the back of the business, where the fire started, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators with the sheriff’s bomb/arson unit determined the fire was intentionally set.

The suspect was described as white, in his late teens or early 20s, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a floral face mask and carrying a skateboard.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the fire is asked to call the sheriff’s bomb/arson unit at 619-550-8158 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

