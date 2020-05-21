Share This Article:

One person was killed Thursday when a vehicle veered off a Rancho Bernardo street, crashed into a tree and caught fire.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The fatal crash in the 16400 block of West Bernardo Drive took place shortly before noon, according to San Diego police.

The unidentified victim was trapped in the burning vehicle and died at the scene, Sgt. Matt Botkin said.

The wreck, which also sparked a small brush fire and ruptured a water line, forced a closure of traffic lanes in the area.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames, and city utilities personnel were called in to fix the broken pipeline, which was soaking a stretch of the street and roadside, according to police.

–City News Service

One Killed in Fiery Rancho Bernardo Car Crash was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: