Share This Article:

The body of a 45-year-old man was found in an alley in the Barrio Logan neighborhood Thursday morning and investigators believe he died after a fall, police said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The man was found shortly before 4:15 a.m. in an alley near Newton Avenue and South 27th Street, San Diego policSgt. Matthew Botkin said.

Investigators believe the man fell down and hit his head while intoxicated, Botkin said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called to the scene to take custody of the body for autopsy and identification purposes.

–City News Service

Man Found Dead in Barrio Logan Alley was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: