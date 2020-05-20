One Person Killed in Crash on State Route 163 in Hillcrest

Fatal accident on 163
A fatal accident on state Route 163 left one person dead May 20. Photo via Twitter @SanDiegoPD.

One person was killed Wednesday in a solo crash on northbound state Route 163 in Hillcrest.

The fatal wreck occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m. just south of Washington Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim died at the scene, the CHP reported.

The accident forced a closure of the northbound lanes of the freeway in the area.

— City News Service

