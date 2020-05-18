Navy Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run; Investigators Seek Witness Information

Naval investigators put out a call Monday for witnesses to a hit-and-run that killed a sailor walking on East Harbor Drive.
The victim was struck on East Harbor Drive near 32nd Street around 4:30 a.m. on May 2, according to Navy Media Relations Officer Brian O’Rourke.
The Naval Criminal Investigative Service believes a non-commercial vehicle traveling north on East Harbor Drive fatally struck the victim, whose name was not released, near the pedestrian foot bridge. Investigators said the vehicle may have front-end damage.
— City News Service
