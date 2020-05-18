Man’s Body Found Floating in San Diego Bay

Share This Article:

Police Monday were continuing to investigate the death of a man whose body was found floating in San Diego Bay near Seaport Village.

A recreational boater contacted Harbor Police over marine radio around 7 a.m. Sunday to report a body floating in San Diego Bay, Harbor Police Sgt. Timothy De La Pena said.

Officers responded and recovered the body near Embarcadero Marina Park North, De La Pena said. The body appeared to be that of an “older male,” but the person has not yet been identified.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death, which did not appear to be suspicious in nature, the sergeant said.

–City News Service

