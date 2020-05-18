Authorities Searching Shoreline Near Point Loma After Panga Washes Ashore

Share This Article:

Authorities were searching the shoreline of Point Loma Monday morning after a panga boat washed ashore.

Lifeguards responded shortly before 8 a.m. after receiving reports of the vessel in the surf south of Point Loma Nazarene University, San Diego Fire- Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. She said 13 people possibly linked to the panga boat were found on the beach, but no injuries were reported.

Officials searched the area by helicopter, boat and jet ski, looking to see if anyone else associated with the panga was on the beach or in the water, NBC7 reported.

No further details were immediately available.

–City News Service

