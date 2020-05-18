Armed Robber Grabs Cash Register, Lottery Tickets from Vista Gas Station

Share This Article:

Authorities were searching Monday for an armed robber who held up a Vista gas station and escaped in silver SUV.

It happened shortly before 10:10 p.m. Sunday at the Mobil gas station at 710 Sycamore Avenue, just south of Shadowridge Drive, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Sgt. Terry Phillips said.

A man walked into the store wearing a surgical mask, then pointed a silver semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and demanded the cash register and lottery tickets, Phillips said.

The clerk complied and the thief fled with the cash register — containing roughly $350 — and lottery tickets, the sergeant said. He was last seen driving westbound on Shadowridge Drive in a vehicle, described only as a silver SUV.

No injuries were reported.

The thief was described as a 5-foot-10 white man with blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a button-down shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

— City News Service

