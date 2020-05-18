35-Acre Brush Fire Burning on Camp Pendleton Near Oceanside City Limits

Flames from Camp Pendleton brush fire
Flames from the brush fire on Camp Pendleton. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 35-acre brush fire was burning on the southern end of Camp Pendleton near the Oceanside city limits on Monday evening.

Base officials tweeted that the fire started in a training area on the sprawling Marine base.

“Camp Pendleton Fire Department is engaged. Smoke is visible off base. More information to follow,” officials tweeted.

The flames could be clearly seen from residential streets in Oceanside.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

