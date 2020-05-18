Share This Article:

A 35-acre brush fire was burning on the southern end of Camp Pendleton near the Oceanside city limits on Monday evening.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Base officials tweeted that the fire started in a training area on the sprawling Marine base.

“Camp Pendleton Fire Department is engaged. Smoke is visible off base. More information to follow,” officials tweeted.

The flames could be clearly seen from residential streets in Oceanside.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

35-Acre Brush Fire Burning on Camp Pendleton Near Oceanside City Limits was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: