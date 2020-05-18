Share This Article:

Firefighters halted the spread of a blaze that burned roughly 150 acres of brush Monday night in a training area on Camp Pendleton near the Oceanside city limits.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The Marine base first reported an eight-acre fire around 7:50 p.m. Monday. By 10:15 p.m., the blaze had grown to 50 acres and was 20% contained.

Flames were seen from residential neighborhoods in Oceanside, and San Diego Sheriff’s officials reported that smoke may have been visible in Fallbrook and Vista.

Shortly before 1 a.m., base officials reported that the forward spread of the blaze had been stopped.

As of 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the fire had burned 150 acres and was 80% contained.

No injuries were reported.

Updated at 7:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020

— City News Service

150-Acre Brush Fire Burns on Camp Pendleton Near Oceanside City Limits was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: