Tow Truck Driver Seriously Injured in Chula Vista Crash

A tow truck driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck by a sports utility vehicle whose driver was later arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, police said Sunday.

The collision happened at 10:44 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Palomar Street, according to Officer V. Del Rio of the Chula Vista Police Department.

The driver of the tow truck was towing a vehicle when he stopped in the westbound No. 2 lane of East Palomar Street, Del Rio said. The 25-year-old man was on the roadway when a 2001 Toyota 4Runner SUV, traveling west, crashed into the tow truck and hit him, the officer said.

The 4Runner flipped onto its side. The driver and a passenger were injured and taken to the hospital, Del Rio said.

The driver of the 4Runner, who police said was cooperative during the investigation, was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, the officer said.

The collision is being investigated by the police traffic division.

— City News Service

