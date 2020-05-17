Pedestrian Struck, Injured After Darting into Pacific Beach Street

Damage to the car after it struck the pedestrian. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A 24-year-old pedestrian is recovering Sunday, with injuries to his chest and multiple bone fractures, after being struck by a vehicle near Grand Avenue and Fanuel Street in Pacific Beach.

He was struck just before midnight by a 2020 Ford Fusion heading west along Grand Avenue on a green light, San Diego Police reported.

The 25-year-old man behind the wheel wasn’t intoxicated, but wasn’t able to avoid the victim, who darted across the intersection from the east sidewalk along Fanuel Street, investigators determined.

The injuries aren’t life threatening, according to Officer Robert Heims.

— City News Service

