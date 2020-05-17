Man Found in Critical Condition on Chula Vista Street Near His Damaged Car

Share This Article:

A man was found in critical condition early Sunday morning, Chula Vista police said.

The man was discovered after police received calls around 3 a.m. Arriving officers found the 30-year-old man lying on the ground and bleeding from the head in the 800 block of Third Avenue. He was transported to UCSD for treatment, police said.

A preliminary investigation led to the discovery of a Toyota Camry around 970 feet away from where the man was found. The car, which was registered to the man, sustained damage, police said.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151.

