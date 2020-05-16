Share This Article:

A 21-year-old man who fell and was lying in the middle of College Avenue suffered serious injuries early Saturday when he was struck by two vehicles in the Rolando neighborhood.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The man fell around 1:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of College Avenue and was first struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, said Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department.

The man was then struck by another driver who stayed at the scene and called police, Martinez said.

The driver of the second vehicle had been drinking, but was not arrested.

Martinez said the victim’s injuries were considered life threatening.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

Man Who Collapsed on College Avenue Struck by 2 Vehicles was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: