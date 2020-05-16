11 Firefighters Injured in Explosion at Downtown Los Angeles Building

Share This Article:

A fiery explosion left 11 firefighters injured Saturday evening as they fought flames engulfing a single-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles.

The first flames were reported at 6:26 p.m. at 327 East Boyd St., according to Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott.

Shortly after, firefighters arrived and began an offensive battle, an explosion was reported and multiple buildings became involved, leading crews to go into a defensive fight, Scott said.

“There was a significant explosion that caused a mayday report,” Scott explained. “This was upgraded to a major emergency category.”

Some of the 11 firefighters suffered “obvious damage and burns” in the explosion and were taken to a hospital for treatment, he said. Their conditions were unknown.

“This has been a very difficult situation,” Scott said, noting that he would provide the community with updates as soon as possible.

Multiple ambulances and fire companies were called to the scene, and a medical treatment area was established just east of the building, which Scott said was Smoke Tokes Warehouse Distributor, calling the business “a supplier for those who make butane honey oil.”

Flames and billowing smoke spread from the first narrow building that caught fire to other neighboring one-story businesses. The fire truck was blackened and some firefighting equipment was damaged, including an aerial ladder.

Over 230 firefighters responded, including those involved in treating and transporting injured firefighters.

The fire was knocked out at 8:08 p.m.

The cause of the fire “is of paramount concern,” Scott said. It was under investigation.

— City News Service

