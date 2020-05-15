San Diego Law Enforcement Officers Saluted With `Pursuit of Justice’ Awards

Share This Article:

U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer of the Southern District of California Friday announced the recipients of the third annual “Excellence in the Pursuit of Justice” awards, which honor federal, state and local law enforcement officers for exceptional service in San Diego and Imperial counties.

The citations recognize personnel who have demonstrated “creativity, initiative and persistence to achieve justice in difficult cases,” including major narcotics investigations, gun prosecutions and immigration fraud, according to Brewer’s office.

Receiving a lifetime achievement award was U.S. Border Patrol Assistant Chief Chancy Arnold, the longest-serving Border Patrol agent in the United States.

Among recipients honored for “cases of the year” include USBP Agent Patrick Powers, who helped subdue an armed suspect 18 months ago, and FBI Agent Brian Loveland, who aided in investigating the case, which resulted in a 141- month prison term for the perpetrator.

Among the winners of “exceptional service” awards were FBI Agent Bradlee Godshall for investigation of environmental crimes and Bryan Chehock of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for his work to address the opioid epidemic.

“Each one of these award recipients has shown an exceptional dedication to the pursuit of justice for victims and to the safety of our community, and for that I am extremely proud and grateful,” Brewer said. “These are demanding and dangerous jobs that all too often go unappreciated.”

— City News Service

