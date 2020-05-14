3 Wounded After Gunmen Fire into Crowd During Argument in Cholla Creek

Share This Article:

Three men were hospitalized on Thursday after being shot during an argument in the Chollas Creek neighborhood.

The shooting was reported shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Winona Avenue, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

A group of people at that location got into an argument, then several gunshots were fired into the crowd, Heims said. Four men fled on foot and were last seen running southbound in the 5000 block of Auburn Drive.

No detailed description of the suspects was immediately available and it remains unclear how many of those four fired the shots.

Officers found victims in three locations — one in the 3800 block of Winona Avenue, one near the intersection of University Avenue and 50th Street and one in the 3900 block of 49th Street, near University Avenue, Fox5 reported.

The victims — a 30-year-old man with three gunshot wounds, a 28-year-old man with three gunshot wounds and a 39-year-old man with one gunshot wound — were all taken to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Heims said.

Detectives in SDPD’s mid-city division were investigating the shooting.

— City News Service

