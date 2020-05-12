Man Wounded in Shooting at El Cajon Hotel

Share This Article:

An argument between two men at an eastern San Diego County hotel escalated Tuesday into a shooting that left one of them wounded, authorities said.

The gunfire in the 800 block of Sandalwood Drive in El Cajon was reported shortly before 9 a.m., according to El Cajon Police.

Officers arrived to find the victim, whose name and age was not immediately available, in the lobby of the hotel. Medics took him to a hospital for treatment of upper-body bullet wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, Lt. Walt Miller said.

The unidentified shooter was gone by the time police arrived, Miller said.

The reason for the dispute between the two men was unclear.

–City News Service

