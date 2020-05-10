Firefighters Quickly Douse Oceanside House Fire Sunday Morning

Share This Article:

Fire damaged a single-family residence in Oceanside Sunday, officials said.

The Oceanside Fire Department received word of the blaze at 10:04 a.m., said Battalion Chief Scott Stein.

Firefighters contained the fire, in the 1700 block of Kraft Street, by 10:25 a.m. It did not spread to any surrounding structures, Stein said.

No firefighters or residents suffered injuries, he added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Oceanside Fire Department. Firefighters from Vista, Carlsbad and Camp Pendleton assisted the department.

– City News Service

