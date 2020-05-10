1 Dead in Fiery Single-Vehicle Accident on Route 94 in Golden Hill

Firefighters work to douse the burning car
Firefighters work to douse the burning car. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A person was killed Sunday morning in a fiery, single-vehicle accident on Route 94 in Golden Hill, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The fatal accident occurred on the westbound freeway at 28th Street a little after 4:35 a.m.

Witnesses reported that an elderly man was trapped inside the burning vehicle and that there was no sign of a crash.

It was not known whether the person was pronounced dead at the scene or at a local hospital.

The accident remains under investigation.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

